Editor, the Advocate:
Each one of us can make a difference with little effort and no cost. We have a beautiful city, let's keep it that way. All it takes is, do not be a litter bug.
Traveling by car and stopping for a snack or drinks? Keep the bag handy and put all of the trash in it. At the next stop throw the trash in a waste bin. All of the fast food drive throughs, stores and shops have trash bins outside of their entrances, some inside next to entrances.
I can assure you the trash will keep. It will not hinder your ability to drive safe. I have never been attacked by the trash in my car.
Also if you change a diaper in a parking lot, please dispose of it in one of the bins by the shopping cart returns. I know I would not like to pick up a run-over dirty diaper. How would you like for people to dump all of their trash in your yard? I know I would not like it.
Also what makes it OK to throw your trash on the floor in theaters? It is not OK. They have waste bins at every entrance/exit.
I hear many complaints about costs going up and not enough money to repair our streets. Well perhaps if the city didn’t have to pay for cleaning all of the trash left behind by litter bugs, it could apply this money to more improvements. If we all work together it just might keep lower prices at theaters and stores. The way things are going we need all the help we can get at the register.
Please help us keep our city litter free. We can do it.
Mona Gonzales, Victoria
