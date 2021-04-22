Editor, the Advocate:
Here we are at the 51st Earth Day and our culture is even more disconnected from nature than ever. There is a lot of work to do to clean up our industrial age, but right now, if we do not take massive action to curb methane and carbon emissions, within this century the planet will be uninhabitable (for humans and thousands of species). Already there is a mass extinction underway. We cannot afford to hide from this truth any longer. We have to do whatever it takes to turn this around. We may have different ideologies, but we share the same biology, breath the same air and live with the same weather.
Please don’t turn away from this with a rationalization or a Chicken Little eye roll. It’s the real thing and our choices now mean everything. We can rise to it.
Many of us feel powerless to make an impact, so we try not to think about it. The media is not laser focused on the issue, nor are our political leaders. The focus is diffused with suggestions for cleaning up plastic and recycling. These are necessary lifestyle changes. But the biggest lifestyle change must be reducing our participation in our industrial meat and dairy production. Methane, not carbon, is the largest emission problem and we can impact that by not eating as much meat and dairy.
I’m a Texas gal and I completely understand we will never give up our BBQ. But we can choose to eat a little less of it. We can limit our meat consumption to one meal a day. We can include plant based-protein in other meals. We can buy eggs and meat from local sources. We can find dairy substitutes. There is actually a lot we can do to curb methane emissions. This is the message that main stream media — and even Al Gore — is too wimpy to put out there because it would disrupt business as usual. Aren’t we tough enough and willing to change for our children and grandchildren? Our businesses can adjust to disruption, but we must learn that our biology only thrives working with, not against nature. Let’s do this!
Virginia S. Gilstrap, Victoria
