Editor, the Advocate:
Constantine decided to Christianize the empire and unify his kingdom rule, so he allowed the pagan customs associated with the celebration of spring to become absorbed within Christianity. The Teutonic deity was the goddess of spring and fertility, her symbol was the rabbit because of its high reproduction rate. Eggs were an ancient symbol of fertility. The pagan customs overtook the Christian teaching.
At Luke 22.19, Jesus said to keep the observance of his memorial each year. According to the Jewish calendar, this year it was on April 7 after sundown.
Marlee Calcote, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.