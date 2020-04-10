Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Constantine decided to Christianize the empire and unify his kingdom rule, so he allowed the pagan customs associated with the celebration of spring to become absorbed within Christianity. The Teutonic deity was the goddess of spring and fertility, her symbol was the rabbit because of its high reproduction rate. Eggs were an ancient symbol of fertility. The pagan customs overtook the Christian teaching.

At Luke 22.19, Jesus said to keep the observance of his memorial each year. According to the Jewish calendar, this year it was on April 7 after sundown.

Marlee Calcote, Victoria

