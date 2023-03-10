Editor, the Advocate:
Today’s editorial, (March 8, from L.A. Times) “Abortion opponents are trying to revoke FDA approval of a drug” misses the point. The states, under the Constitution, have a right to restrict abortion. The FDA, for purely political reasons, is trying to cancel the states’ rights to protect the unborn by moving dangerous prescription abortion drugs to over-the-counter status.
The editorial ignores the fact that abortion is no longer a recognized constitutional right, and therefore it is the states, not the federal government, that regulates abortion. This is as it should have been all along.
As anyone who has read Roe v. Wade or has read the Dobbs opinion knows, Roe created a constitutional right to abort one’s children out of thin air with zero constitutional support. All those who truly care about our democracy, regardless of their position on abortion, applaud the Dobbs decision
overturning Roe v. Wade. To allow a federal agency to circumvent the states’ protections of the unborn is unconstitutional.
The editorial also falsely claims these drugs are “safe.” Individual human life begins at conception. That is a long established, undisputed scientific fact which the editorial utterly ignores. Every abortion necessarily takes the life of an individual human being. Therefore the FDA’s and the editorial’s claim that these two drugs are “safe” is not just nonsense, but a lie.
Terry Breen, Goliad