In the first half of the 20th century, parents dreaded summertime because it brought recurring outbreaks of the polio virus. Polio left thousands of children weakened or paralyzed. The cause and transmission were not well understood, and parents lived in fear.
In the late 1950s, an effective vaccine, delivered in a series of three shots and made available free of charge in the public schools, offered hope. My parents were happy, but I was not. I was vaccine hesitant.
I was maybe 7 years old at the time, and I whined to my mother about having to get three shots. My mother, who was far wiser than I, gently reminded me that my Uncle James would have been happy to have those shots. My Uncle James had been stricken by polio at the age of 12, and he spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair.
Effective vaccines against the Covid-19 virus are widely available, free of charge. Millions of doses have been given with few adverse effects. Yet many people remain “vaccine hesitant.” In Victoria County, only 39.2% of adults are fully vaccinated. They have various reasons: they don’t trust the government, they don’t believe the pandemic is real, they are afraid of the side effects, or they insist that they have the freedom not to be vaccinated.
Yet their “freedom” is preventing the herd immunity that is needed to protect everyone else’s life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. If 70 or 80 % were fully vaccinated, we would be done with this pandemic. As it is, we face the threat of new variants that can thrive in the un-vaccinated population. Some of these variants, like the polio virus, may threaten young people and children.
If my Uncle James were still here, he would be first in line to get the shot.
Joseph Crisp, Victoria
Such a well-presented letter, Mr C. As an original “vaccine-hesitant”-er, I’d like to offer two more points. The pandemic presents everyone with a binary choice decision: get vaccinated, or don’t get vaccinated. There is no nuance; there is no greyscale. Vaccinate/don’t vaccinate. Simple.
Still, for me, it was a hard decision. I waffled — a lot. Then, I remembered something from an initiation I went through many, many years ago when it was hammered into my thick skull that most every binary decision can be broken down into two *other* equivalencies that become a kind of litmus test for who you are as a person: a person that’s part of the problem … or one who’s part of the solution. Looking at it from that perspective, I realized that for every day I chose not to get vaccinated, I was part of the pandemic problem. But if I chose to get the stupid shots, I could become part of the pandemic solution. At that point, the decision became really, really simple for me. (Thanks, Senior Chief!) But, everyone has to make their own decision on whether to be a part-of-the-problem person … or a part-of-the-solution person. And, I wish the 55.23% of people in Victoria county over the age of 12 (42,000+) who haven’t yet had even their first shot well with making that very personal decision.
Now, with all of that said, I have to bring up the second point which concerns those “few adverse effects” you mentioned. I was one of those people whose second shot kicked my a** onto the couch and then into bed … fever, generalized achiness, brain fog. But only for a day. Then I got over it. It was worth it.
