Editor, the Advocate:
I really want to know about the election fraud in 2020. Except for OAN TV and Epoch Times, there is limited reporting of election fraud facts primarily because of socialist's forces. The cover up makes me even more curious about what the media is hiding. Social media censorship inhibits learning opportunities.
One America Network (OAN) Investigates and Absolute Proof provide compelling evidence to consider. Epoch Times newspaper corroborates the election fraud. Therefore, I am interested. So why does the media cover it up with "undebunked conspiracy theory"? What are they hiding? We have an opportunity to discover facts from the Arizona audit. Mr. Lindell makes this intriguing point that Trump's victory was so large that they had to expose their election fraud techniques.
Consider, it is possible that election fraud is not criminal and therefore nobody is responsible to find it or deal with consequences. Who do you think is responsible? What have they done to uphold the integrity of voters? I don't ever remember an election audit that demonstrated how honest elections are conducted. If you never consider experience, you will never learn to improve. Therefore, I want to learn more about the election fraud audit in Arizona. What we did right and wrong. Same for the other swing states. Also, Texas is not exempt because we have the Houston anomaly.
I acknowledge a super letter to editor on Feb. 11, 2021 by Mary Ann Wenske, Moulton. Well done.
John Swanson, Victoria
