Editor, the Advocate:
Since 1989, the Emergency Nurses Association has recognized the second Wednesday in October as Emergency Nurses Day, a day honoring emergency nurses for their commitment to patient care. In 2001, ENA expanded the celebration to devote an entire week to honoring emergency nurses, because one day is simply not enough to recognize all the contributions made by emergency nurses.
This year’s Emergency Nurse Week theme is “Heart of Gold.” I doubt the committee that selected this phrase had any idea of what 2020 would bring. However, I do not believe they could have found a more fitting expression to describe the efforts made by emergency nurses at DeTar Healthcare System and across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Heart of Gold” does more than just describe these nurses’ commitment; it also shows appreciation and gratitude, and it helps ensure others see the heart that emergency nurses bring to their hospitals and patients every day.
During a challenging year, these nurses stepped up and treated patients without hesitation.
It takes a special person to do such a thing. It takes someone with a heart of gold. It takes an emergency nurse.
Heidi Wolf, Chief Nursing Officer, DeTar Healthcare System, Victoria
