Editor, the Advocate:
I met Emett Alvarez in July 2015 at a breakfast club.
I remember that first meeting because I was amazed of how concerned he was over a road hazard that wasn’t in his district. He told the person complaining that he would go look at it. He could’ve told the person to report it to his council representative. No, he took the extra step.
I was also impressed with his management style.
Emett was our local Democratic Party president. You could put a clock on it. The meetings started at 7 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. That took some doing, it was like herding cats but he managed it without offending people.
We’ve had some civil political disagreements but he always listens and I’ve come away saying “I stand corrected” more times than I care to remember.
Emett has always been a dedicated, tireless public servant because that’s just who he is.
Vote Emett Alvarez District 6 candidate for VISD school board.
Michael Gomez, Victoria
