Editor, the Advocate:
I would encourage all people of voting age to really do their homework before voting. The Democrats want the "Green New Deal" that would cost trillions of dollars. They plan to pay for it by raising taxes so high there would be little left for anyone to live on. They want to do away with oil and gas production. Which is the lifeline of America. This would bring America down like a falling safe. There is no way this will ever work. They want Socialism, which is next to Communism which would follow. The Democrats want total control of our lives. They believe in free, free, free. Who is going to pay for all of this? All of the hardworking people that are trying to better themselves.
I believe in helping the poor, but we have a lot of young, healthy men and women that are taking advantage of the system. This is a big problem.
President Trump did not condemn our military men and women. This was all taken out of context. In my opinion, the Democrats have the weakest person running for the office of President. He has trouble putting words and thoughts together. He has to have a teleprompter for everything he says.
I feel sorry for him. He won't be President for three months if he does win. Then we would have Kamala Harris for President. If that doesn't scare, you nothing will.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad
