Editor, the Advocate:
I am supporting Bret Baldwin in his re-election for the School Board Trustee seat in District 3.
Having coached Bret in high school (football and track) and maintaining a friendship for the last 30 years I have found Bret to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent man, willing to listen to all sides of an issue. His tireless involvement in the community, through the church, Chamber of Commerce, University of Houston-Victoria, Rotary Club, Victoria Business and Education Coalition, Watch D.O.G.S. Dad, Victoria Little League and PTO, to name just a few, shows that he is a man of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for Victoria and VISD.
I believe he is and will be a true advocate for all students, and that he will help ensure that every child has the chance to maximize his or her potential. Bret Baldwin should be elected to the Victoria School Board so those in the Victoria Independent School system now and those to come will get the same opportunities and the same great education.
You can bet his decisions will be fair, will be equitable and what is best for this community and its students. I wish him the very best on Nov. 3rd and urge you to cast your vote for Bret Baldwin.
Bill Jackson, Retired VISD teacher and coach, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.