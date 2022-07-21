Editor, the Advocate:
The domestic enemies of democracy continue to suppress the vote of common folks and sadly they are becoming more effective with time and practice.
Texas’ GOP governor has changed the rules on voting with little or no evidence that fraud has been committed. The governor’s goal is obvious. To throw up roadblocks to voting for a large number of Texans. If re-elected, the governor and his GOP buddies will feel emboldened to change more election laws, counting on Trump’s supreme court to rule in their favor when challenged legally.
I have “gone fishing” on election day too many times rather than doing my civic duty and voting. The governor and his GOP buddies are laughing at us for letting outnumbered republicans run the show since us democrats and independents don’t get involved in our elections or vote.
It’s easy to say my one vote won’t matter. This is the mindset that keeps the GOP in power here in Texas.
We can change that in November. Vote.
Bill Gayle, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.