Editor, the Advocate:
Enhanced control and protection of the statewide oyster fishery is well overdue. The resource cannot withstand the commercial fishing pressures and the destruction that oyster harvest deals to the ecosystem in general.
Oysters as a food source are a pure luxury item and do not provide a measurable, affordable, or sustainable food source for the average American consumer. Nutritionists estimate that to furnish the caloric intake necessary for good health, an individual would have to eat 250 oysters per day, additionally you'd have to eat 52,000 oysters to supply the same number of calories provided by a red deer. That being said, I do enjoy eating Texas bay system oysters and have for years, but I also fully understand that harvest on these levels and at this cost to our fragile habitats cannot continue.
I reside in Brenham, but I also have a residence in Matagorda, and as a farmer and rancher, I understand producing a viable and affordable protein source to the public consumer. I also understand that in agriculture, we must be stewards of the land, our animals, and resources. We must till the soil, fertilize, replant, feed animals, breed animals and pay all the input costs necessary to maintain production and make the best use of our resources.
Oyster harvest is the opposite. Oyster fishermen physically work hard but they do nothing more than disrupt and take the resource and put nothing back to the public waters. Where are the oyster restoration and stocking programs run by commercial fishing organizations? Where are the foundations and associations started and funded by oyster and commercial fishing organizations to improve and protect the resource? This is why the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and other state wildlife and fisheries departments must step up and protect the resource that the commercial sector never will.
As an alternative, commercial oyster harvest should be restricted to man-made or managed aquaculture operations which have a sustainability plan that does not heavily rely on the "wild" population. I encourage TPWD, the state of Texas, and all coastal states and organizations in the U.S. to take further steps toward controlling over-harvest by all commercial fishing sectors and continued protection of the resource for all to enjoy. There is a reasonable balance, but that balancing point is constantly changing with a growing local and world population.
Trey Scherer, Brenham
