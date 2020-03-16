Editor, the Advocate:
I heard Gary Moses talking on the radio saying, what will we do with no sports – especially college football. I have to say I share his sentiment, but why not use the time to watch films on athletes or teams you’ve only read about.
Players like Roger Staubach, Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown, Gayle Sayers, Dick Butkus or basketball legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Houston’s own Phi Slamma Jamma, or baseball legends like Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays and Sandy Kofax. I could go on and on, and I’m sure you could too.
My son-in-law, Tony, is a Cowboys fan, and I’ve been trying to get him to watch a 30-minute show about Roger Staubach for quite some time. Now to get him to watch it, I only have to compete with Netflix – wish me luck.
There you have it Brother Gary – enjoy!
Don Butler, Victoria
