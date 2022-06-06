Editor, the Advocate:
The horrible event that recently occurred at the school in Uvalde and at other schools previously is beyond comprehension. This is pure evil at work. Add to the school tragedies, the daily killings of people of all ages across the country.
As Christians, we also need to remember our brothers and sisters across the world, especially at this time in Ukraine. As Christians we need to stand up and say "enough is enough." Then Christians need to go to work.
Art Dohmann, Weesatche
