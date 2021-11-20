Editor, the Advocate:
Who owns the property at the railroad underpass (no rail in years) coming from the south into Goliad on U.S. Highway 183 and Fannin Street.? It is a deplorable site. The brush is wild. The pillars are dirty and have been for many years.
Who ever owns this property should be required to clean it up. It would be beautiful entrance into the city.
William Zermeno, Goliad
