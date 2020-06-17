Editor, the Advocate:
In a letter in the June 12 edition of the Victoria Advocate from longtime friend Norman Jones, he equates Sam Houston with the Confederate statue on DeLeon Plaza. He says they are comparable since Sam Houston owned slaves.
That is historical nonsense. Sam Houston opposed the Confederacy. He campaigned against secession. He gave up the governor's mansion rather than sign an oath to the Confederacy. He is the greatest Texas hero of all time, and inspiration to all who listen to conscience. He gave up all power because he would not sign that oath.
While in office as president of the Republic of Texas and later as governor he refused to permit payments to bounty hunters of escaped slaves. He also prohibited slave ships from trafficking in Texas.
As for slaves, Sam Houston freed all his slaves voluntarily. He opposed federal legislation that would've allowed more slave states into the union, which doomed his national political career.
Make no mistake about Sam Houston. There's a reason why universities, streets and buildings are named for him. He showed courage, conscience and humanity toward people of color and native Americans. Not a perfect man by any means, Houston overcame his challenges to become a leader.
There was a reason why Texas seventh-graders were required to read the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "The Raven." It's an incredible story of failure, redemption, change of heart, and ultimately, humanity.
Let's not compare a monument to a cause which Sam Houston despised to the honor Texas bestows on the most famous Texan of all time.
John W. Griffin, Jr., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.