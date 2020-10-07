Editor, the Advocate:
Voting is an obligation for our country and every eligible voter should cast a vote. I do not care who you vote for. Do not be swayed by others on who to vote for. Vote for the person that will do what is right for our country and not because he is a Democrat or a Republican.
Gabriel Calzada Sr., Port Lavaca
