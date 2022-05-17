Editor, the Advocate:
Our Victoria County Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Janak has always done an excellent job representing and serving all of us in Victoria County. Kevin’s dedication to all the citizens of Victoria County, combined with his knowledge, experience, management and budgeting skills, enable him to manage our tax dollars efficiently and effectively, and to continue to improve and enhance all our lives. Every vote is crucial in this runoff election, and I urge you to please cast your vote for Kevin Janak, Victoria County Commissioner Precinct 2, and let’s keep his talents and skills in Commissioners Court and working for us.
Jo Anne Georgie, Meyersville
