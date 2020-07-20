Editor, the Advocate:
No wonder our society is in such psychological turmoil. There are rules that are set forth by the governing bodies of our country but they are not enforced equally.
I have believed that we all must wear masks and practice safe distancing ever since this COVID stuff started. But it is OK for Justin Marr's party members and the BLM protestors to not have to practice it, while the rest of us cannot attend church or have our own gatherings without obeying the laws. Where's the justice in that? And how are we to stop this pandemic if not everyone obeys the laws and it's publicized?
No wonder our kids are in such a mess. What do they witness the adults doing in their lives?
Everyone wear your mask. Show that the law applies the same to everyone. Be good role models. Or we will not be able to celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas as we usually do. If that happens, you think that there's a lot of depression right now? It'll be much worse.
Shirley B. Johnson, M.Ed, LBSW, LPC, Stable Life Counseling Center, LLC, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.