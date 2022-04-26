Editor, the Advocate:
I read your article about voting (April 24). I believe all people over 21 years of age should have the right to vote on election day...have proof of your drivers license or birth certificate. All this gerrymandering and hassle over voting is wrong. We all have that right today.
Make it like when we have a holiday for Christmas, Thanksgiving or Presidents day...all day voting, no problem....get it done on that day.
I remember when there was a poll tax for voting..
Thank you,
Linda Ullman, Victoria
