Editor, the Advocate:
Tyranny, most understand this equates to an oppressive government. Consider that we recognize these governments have a tyrant as the central figure, no one can rule by themselves. They have advisors and confidants that assist them, even though the. tyrant is the point man. Our Founding Fathers debated as to what to call the leader of this nation and decided to call the chief executive a president, because they had fought a war to throw off the oppressive government of a king. That is the premise to establish a limited federal government with built in checks and balances, with the greater power in the federal government system being in the Congress, the House and the Senate.
Examining tyranny, it's easy to recognize harsh, oppressive and restrictive government, but the bottom line is excessive government control, this can be subtle. One way this has been fostered is the misuse of the "general welfare" clause in the Constitution. James Madison in Federalist 41 warned about taking clauses out of context, particularly the enumerated powers in Constitution. This clause is found in Article I Section 8 and refers to the United States, not a particular group. No where in the Constitution is the federal government given power to give money to anyone. Now from the school house to the state house, from poor house to the corporate boardroom is receiving government assistance. Madison warned using the general welfare clause would "convert the government from one limited...to the enumerated powers, into a government without any limits at all", total government control of our lives. Sounds similar to tyranny, right?
Jesus warned against this in Luke 22:25 when His disciples were bickering over who would be given a place of prominence. He replied that the gentiles rulers rule as lords and are called benefactors. The push during the last census was all about getting more allotments from Washington. We elect representatives, not benefactors.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
