Editor, the Advocate:
To Paul Willers, D.O.; Nicholas Lemley, D.O.; and Wilma Reedy, R.N.C, Childbirth Center Director and the entire team at Cuero Regional Hospital Childbirth Center, thank you for the exceptional service we received from you and your staff during the Cesarean surgery and two-day recovery period. Further, Dr. Lemley’s care during Cassie’s pregnancy and post-birth has been extraordinary.
Our newest family addition, Theodore Winston Olive, is our third child. We had our first child at the Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska and our second child at the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois. With these unique experiences, we can absolutely attest that our experience with your team throughout the entire pregnancy and post-birth has been the best.
From Dr. Lemley’s brilliant care and patience to answer hundreds of questions over the past nine months, to Andy’s (our anesthesiologist) ability to calm our nerves during the surgery, to the nursing staff that delivered exceptional medical care with a smile and genuine care: thank you.
We are your advocates and we will continue spreading the word that our community should use the Cuero Regional Hospital’s Childbirth Center.
Joe Olive, Cuero
