Editor, the Advocate:
As a resident of Victoria County and Precinct 4 for the last 30-plus years I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Clint Ives for Victoria County Commissioner Precinct 4. Our roads in this area are in better condition than they have been in many years. All concerns are always addressed in a timely and courteous manner.
As election time approaches please exercise your right to vote and vote to re-elect Clint Ives, Victoria County Commissioner for Precinct 4.
Alice Cockrell, Inez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.