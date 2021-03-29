Editor, the Advocate:
The Victoria ISD Board of Trustees and the residents of District 2 have been well served by one of the most outstanding member trustees in recent years. Her name is Dr. Estella De Los Santos.
She has dedicated her life to educating herself and to teaching our children to become the best they can be. She has earned her education through the Victoria education system from her elementary grades to her Doctor of Education Degree from the University of Houston.
Dr. Estella De Los Santos is a person of high integrity and dedication, demands of herself to serve to the highest standard required from a VISD trustee.
Her service has earned her the trust of the residents of District 2. That is why she has been elected and re-elected to multiple terms to serve her constituents as their representative on the VISD Board.
I am asking you to exercise your right to vote and let us re-elect Dr. Estella De Los Santos to another term. This is a very important election for our children and their education.
Let us keep representatives who “walk the talk” and continue to make the Victoria education system the best in the state of Texas.
Early Voting: Monday, April 19, 2021 through Thursday, April 27, 2021, at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center on Navarro Street.
Election Day: Saturday, May 1, 2021, at your precinct voting place.
Frank Torres, Victoria
