Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing this letter to ask for your return of Bret Baldwin to the VISD school board on Election Day.
I have known Bret, watched him and discussed the school district as he has gone through his term as a school board member. I truly believe he is the right person for this position. We are in uncertain times when decisions need to be made with clear independence of thought. I have only the highest respect for his opponent Rick Streeter, but do not believe he is the person to take Bret’s position, nor is it the time.
Bret has exemplified independent thought while working in a joint effort to steer the district through these trying times. I believe that experience is necessary to go forward with the times that we are living in. After 13 years on the board, I know what it takes to maintain that position. I ask for your vote for Bret on Nov. 3rd.
Bernard T. Klimist, Victoria
