Editor, the Advocate:
I want to explain socialism to you, in a way that no one has ever explained it to you before.
Every parent has told their children “No.” And every kid has said at least once, “I wish I was 18, so I could move out on my own and make my own decisions.”
If the democratic socialist party in Washington have it their way, they will become our parents. For life. And one thing parents always say is, “If you live under my roof, you do as I say.”
I believe they will use the Green New Deal to regulate and control everything we do, say, eat, believe, and think. The GND isn’t about climate change, it’s about control.
If the way they treat President Trump is any indication of what kind of parents they will be, I don’t want any part of them. The only thing I can think to say is, “Nuts.”
Marvin Littlefield, Bay City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.