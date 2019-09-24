Editor, the Advocate:
Amelia Lechuga and her family appreciate everyone who sent prayers, words of encouragement, and monetary donations.
We are thankful for everyone that graciously donated items and attended the benefit. The committee would like to express our gratitude to the awesome cook team who gave of their time and prepared such great food.
The benefit was blessed with fun and great music provided by Texas 361. Amelia and her family are so appreciative for all the love and generosity shown. Thank you to Bright Lion Designs of Victoria for their amazing artwork and design.
Thank you to our amazing event sponsors for your support:
- RTR Trucking Service Magic Industries, Inc.
- The Funari Family
- Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
- Armer Air, LLC
- Crossroads Autism Network
- Ventura’s Tamales; Unwrap the Flavor
- First Baptist Church
- Food Pantry of Yoakum
- New Distributing
- Amelia’s Golden Girls
Thank you all, again!
Adrian and Tracy Funari, Pablo and Cindy Ruiz, Jr. and the Amelia Strong Benefit Committee, Victoria
