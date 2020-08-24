Editor, the Advocate:
There are no words to express our gratitude for the prayers, cards, calls, food and condolences offered during our precious husband, father and grandfather’s long battle with COVID. We truly appreciate the love and support shown by family and many dear friends. He loved people and enjoyed visiting.
A very special thank you to the compassionate, loving nurses at DeTar ICU, especially Krystalynn, Erica, Alyssa and Jo, Dr. Maria Velsaco for her loving, exceptional care, calls, updates and the many prayers she offered; Dr. Velasco’s office staff, especially Darlene for many years of loving, wonderful care, Dr. Copeland for his compassionate care, Dr. Ramos and Dr. Bhesaniya for their loving care. We would also like to thank Pastor John Boore for his prayers, calls and support during his illness; Massey Funeral Home for their loving, professional care and Valerie and Hank for the Military Honors.
We would also like to extend our appreciation to Cuero ISD for their prayers and support; The Majestic group for the fabulous food they sent and Bobby’s Auto Shop for their love and support.
God bless each of you and again thank you so much.
On behalf of the family of Clifton Jacob,
Wanda Hays, Cuero
