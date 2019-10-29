Editor, the Advocate:
A very big thank you to all the amazing, compassionate, encouraging and selfless people who poured out love on the family of Lonnie Prince prior to and upon his passing. We feel your love and thank God for each of you!
Your expressions of condolences and recollections of sweet memories with Lonnie have helped cheer us each day. Special thanks to Dr. Robert Oakley; Citizens Medical Center doctors and staff; PAM rehab staff and Pflugerville Nursing and Rehab.
Also, a very special thanks to Marcellus Wesley and Memory Gardens staff for treating us like family. We love you all.
Blessings to each of you, and to God be the glory!
Ethel Prince and family, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.