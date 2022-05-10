Editor, the Advocate:
We would like to express our deepest and sincerest gratitude to Rosewood Funeral Chapel for the excellent funeral services they provided for our brother. We could not have asked for more. They thought of everything, even to the smallest details, such as our brother’s favorite foods, likes and dislikes. Robert and Nancy, and the rest of their staff either reminded us or took care of certain details, which might have been forgotten during our time of grief. We felt we were being heard as Robert or Nancy took their time to sit down with family and really listen. We would also like to salute the Goliad Sheriff’s Department for honoring our entire family with their very professional and generous escort.
Words cannot express our gratitude to the Goliad Sheriff’s Department; Robert and Nancy and their staff at Rosewood Funeral Chapel; Family Worship Center, for offering their facilities and all the desserts for the after funeral meal. Special blessings to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word Convent who prayed the Rosary. Our loving appreciation to everyone who paid their respects by cards, flowers, food and their presence.
God bless you all, the family of Julian Esparza Valdez Jr.
Patricia Zatopek, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.