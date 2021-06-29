Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Harold Niemann wishes to express our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi who treated Harold with dignity.
To the many families and friends whose visits, flowers, food, hugs, phone calls and expressions of sympathy meant so much.
To Dana at Britt’s Floral for carrying out our wishes for the beautiful casket spray.
To David Mundine for the beautiful service and to Moore Funeral Home for the exceptional care and respect given to Harold.
We are deeply grateful, and your kindness will always be remembered.
Joan Niemann, Woodsboro
Colton, Barbara and Maddie Niemann, Woodsboro
Brian, Dawn, Kagan and Kole Killough, Castle Rock, Co.
