Editor, the Advocate:
My sincere thanks to each and every one that has given condolences, flowers, plants, cards, emails and attended Bob Ahren's funeral. That has meant so much to me but it also showed how much Bob was loved.
He suffered so much, but is now with family and friends that have passed on.
Special thanks to Rev. Aaron Glaske, Redeemer Lutheran Church. He did a beautiful job laying Bob to rest. Dr. Kheim Vu, a caring doctor and last but not least, Emily Hayes, Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Pallbearers: Jeff Thompson, James Rapp, Larry Kurtz, John Tait (also performed in the Honor Guard) and the employees of Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
On behalf of the family of Robert Ahrens, I thank you all.
Simone Tipton, Victoria
