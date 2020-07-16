Editor, the Advocate:
The Benavidez family would like to convey their most sincere appreciation and thanks to all of their friends and family who attended the funeral of Mrs. Maria Esmeralda Benavidez. Special thanks for your prayers, the flowers, and your kind words of consolation.
To the medical facilities, doctors, nurses and specialty attendants many thanks for your dedication and support.
God bless all of you for the love you showed my wife while serving her needs.
Mr. Humberto Benavidez and Family, Victoria
