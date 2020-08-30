Editor, the Advocate:
It is impossible to try to thank our family and friends for all they did out of love for our beloved Corey Duckett during his long and painful battle with cancer. Thanks to everyone for their prayers, cards, calls, food, TLC, and expressions of love. Corey would have been so happy over all of the memorials to CAMAL House where he spent many hours helping others. A special thanks to our pastor, Bill Cotman, for his prayers, calls, and loving service; to the Hospice nurses and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales for their compassion; to Freund Funeral Home for all they did. Corey loved people and never met a stranger. He always had a hug or a wave for everyone. May God bless each of you.
Faye Duckett and Family, Cuero
