Editor, the Advocate:
The Casey Winstead family wants to thank everyone who helped to make our daughter, Hattie Mae’s, benefit successful.
Special thanks to Joanna Gallagher, Dana Carver, Teresa Schneider and Jennifer Heibel for all the hard work they did to make this benefit the success that it was.
A big thanks to the kitchen help, Wesley Joel Schmidt and his crew for all the delicious food, Jack and Billy Loep, Cleemie Cooley, and all the volunteers that helped wherever with whatever needed to be done.
All the help was greatly appreciated.
Please continue to pray for Hattie Mae as this will be a long road that will need to be traveled.
Jackie and Casey Winstead, Victoria
