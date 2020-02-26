Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Sofia Lamas would like to thank everyone that came to help celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Thank you for taking the time from your busy schedules and traveling to join us.
Special thanks to the Estrada, Cantu, Madrigal and Anyanwuh families. It was so good to see all of you.
Like a centenarian said, “Don’t come to my funeral and cry because you can see me right now.”
Thank you, from Sofia Lamas’ Family.
Patty Soto, Bloomington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.