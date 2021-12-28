Editor, the Advocate:
The week of Dec. 15 through Dec. 18, 2021, the Victoria Advocate wrote articles regarding a caregiver exploiting an elderly dementia patient she married. We are the family of the victim Myrl Cosper. We are taking this opportunity to thank all those who gave their time to serve as jurors.
Our system allows us to thank the prosecutors, investigators, and witnesses at the conclusion of the trial. However, there is no avenue to properly thank jurors. This is our public letter of appreciation to the jurors. They were patient, intelligent, professional, and overall great examples of public servants. Again, thank you. For the first time in two years our family feels hope for the return of peace in our everyday lives.
Most Sincerely, The Davis and Cosper Family.
Paul and Carol Davis, Inez
