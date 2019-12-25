Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Kathleen Mathis would like to express their appreciation to family and friends. They are grateful for all the expressions of sympathy, kind words and support during such a difficult time.
A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Hospice of South Texas for the excellent care they provided. Also, thanks to DeTar Hospital and emergency room, Cuero Regional Hospital, Freund Funeral Home and the pallbearers and those who served and provided food.
Erma Jean Mathis, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.