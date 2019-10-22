Editor, the Advocate:
The phrase “thank you” does not begin to express the gratitude and gratefulness that I have for everyone that Jean and I have encountered following the loss of our grandson, Jonathan Black. The loss of our grandson, Jon, has been emotional and painful. People I have never met, offered condolences and hugs.
You have no idea what that meant to Jean, Scott, Carolyn, Brandon, Slater and me. You wrapped your arms around Stacy and Brooke. You tried, knowing that words alone couldn’t do much, but you tried anyway to comfort. We are eternally grateful for that effort.
Pastor Larry Helms gave a beautiful message and offered words of encouragement to the family. The teachers of Faith Family Academy and the Nursery Department provided a meal that was unbelievable – by that I mean good. To everyone who contributed to help Stacy and Brooke, thank you, it helped them immensely.
Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home went out of their way to be as caring and loving as possible. To everyone that I missed, I apologize, because I don’t know who all you are. But, your words, messages, and stories about Jon mean so much, that I can’t articulate it enough. Again, thank you.
Jim and Jean Black, Victoria
