Editor, the Advocate:
My family and I recently spent days at Citizens Medical Center while my mother was a patient in the ICU unit. I wanted to take the time to recognize the excellent care my mother received, as well as the compassionate staff of nurses and doctors that we encountered.
The nurses of the fourth floor, the entire medical staff of the ICU unit and the care of Dr. Daniel Cano and Dr. Samuel Copeland will forever hold a place in our hearts.
The professionalism, consideration and patience offered by each of them was truly exceptional. The efforts put forth by each, made our toughest days a little easier.
We are grateful to have such excellent care with our very own Citizens Medical Center.
Erika Guerra Vermillion, Victoria
