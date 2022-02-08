Editor, the Advocate:
Our family is so grateful for the community we live in. We would like to share our gratitude for the individuals who helped bring justice to Joanie Martinez Quintanilla Cosper.
Thank you Heidi Easley, County Clerk of Victoria County. Her professionalism, due diligence, and love for the community was the beginning of bringing Ms. Quintanilla to justice. Thank you to Anthony Daniels, Detective, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, for collecting the evidence needed for prosecution. Thank you to the individuals working in the U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Thank you D.A. Constance Filley Johnson for having the courage to prosecute. Thank you to ADA Jordan Fries and Zachary Miles, the prosecutors that pled the case. These two are incredibly dedicated, talented men. And, thank you to this community for bringing this predatory criminal to justice. Our family will always be grateful.
Davis/Cosper Family, Carol Davis, Inez
