Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Everett R. Brown would like to thank you all for your thoughtfulness, your kindness and generous hearts. A special thanks to Rev. Fred Hobbs, pastor of Mount Nebo Baptist Church, our Mount Nebo Church family and friends, Harbor Hospice and Carter Health Care. We are so grateful.
Nancy, Renata, Sam, Jet and brothers.
Nancy Brown, Victoria
