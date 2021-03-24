Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Clarissa Rochelle Johnson is grateful and thankful for each of you during her homegoing. We remember the kindness of Apostle Shirley Battles of House of Bread, Rev. Vernon J. Garza, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Van Hook, Pastor of St. Peters Baptist Church and Barefield Funeral Home. We also thank each of you who were participants in Celebration of Life for Clarissa.
To all our relatives and friends, we are appreciative of whatever you did to console our hearts by words or deeds. Your thoughtfulness will always be cherished.
Diania Johnson Jones, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.