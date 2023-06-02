Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of Omar Posada and family, we would like to thank everyone for the prayers, kind words, meals, etc., and for all the love and support that you all have given Omar.
There are so many people to thank, but you all and God know who you are.
We ask that you continue to pray for Omar and the family. Coach (Cody) McDonald, you are an inspiration to young generations. Continue to do what you do. We need more people like you to be honest, caring, loving, kind and supportive. You give so much of yourself to others. Just know that it does not go unnoticed.
Thank you all, with love from Omar and family.
Keith Totah, Victoria