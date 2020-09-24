Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of my cousin Gloria Luna Lopez and her kids, we thank all of the family, friends and anyone who donated to the Luis Lopez funeral fund. It is so greatly appreciated, words can not express the gratitude. Like I always say, God will always make a way when you’re doing something good. Now you can rest Uncle Luis. May God bless you all.
Melissa Spann, Victoria
