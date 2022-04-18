Editor, the Advocate:
Our family would like to say thank you to the management and staff of the M&M Pinto Bean on Main Street. Not only are they our favorite Mexican food restaurant, their customer service is astounding. During a time of saddened anxiety, they brought love, compassion and generosity.
At the beginning of March, my daughter and I went to eat. When I washed my hands, I lost my husband’s wedding ring. I was devastated, I had not removed his ring since he went home to the Lord almost two years prior. The staff told us that if it showed up, they would contact us.
We kept thinking and praying, we decided to offer to get a plumber. I called the manager to ask about checking the drain with a wire, if we heard something, I’d pay for a plumber. We agreed on the next day, which happened to be exactly two years from the day my husband passed.
I thought I heard something in the pipe, instead having the plumber called, the manager and crew went in and found my husband’s ring.
They refused compensation for their time. We will forever be grateful for their kindness and generosity.
Kathy Raven, Bloomington
