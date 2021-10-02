Editor, the Advocate:
For the last 20-plus years, our daughter Nancy had been ill and in and out of hospitals. She suffered greatly and we and her family did what we could to make her life more comfortable. On Sept. 15, 2021 she lost her battle with her illness and is at peace and no longer suffering.
It is with grateful hearts and deep appreciation that we would like to thank all of you who, with kind hearts, sent your love and support through cards, food, and donations in celebration of Nancy’s life.
We would like to also thank Father Tommy Chen for his support, prayers, and the beautiful Mass and burial.
You have all touched our hearts with your love and support and we can’t begin to tell you how thankful we are. May God bless you all and His peace be with you.
Sincerely, Nancy’s Parents
Freddie and Chantal Hawes, Port O’Connor
