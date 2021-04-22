Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of the family of Fallen Officer, Deputy Sheriff David Castillo, we would like to personally express our heart felt appreciation of love, support and generosity to: Bexar County Sheriff Department, Precinct 4 Constable Katherine Brown, Victoria Police Department, Gary Moses, Ralph Salazar, Valerie Perez and Trish Hastings from Christ's Kitchen.
The memorial service exceeded our expectations and would not have been a success without each and everyone of you.
With much appreciation,
Richard Castillo and the Castillo Family, New Braunfels
