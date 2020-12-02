Editor, the Advocate:
Martin Luther Lutheran Church wants to thank everyone who participated (cooks, kitchen help, to-go line, assembly line) in our First Annual Thanksgiving Supper fundraiser. We made the kids money for camp next summer and they learned a lot and had fun doing it.
A special thank you to Sam’s Club, Walmart on Navarro Street, and H-E-B on Rio Grande Street for their generous donations.
Robert Farek and Curtis Stange, MLLC Youth sponsors
