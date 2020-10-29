Editor, the Advocate:
As a first responder here in Victoria I wanted to extend my thanks to the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor for hosting National First Responder Appreciation Day. Thank you to Col. Mike Petrash, Ron Kocian and all the other Warrior’s Weekend volunteers who made the event possible. It was a great event to visit with fellow first responders in Victoria Police Department, Victoria Fire Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, volunteer fire departments, Texas Department of Public Safety, the surrounding agencies and community members.
Thank you Victoria for supporting your first responders and making it a great community to serve in.
Harold Mallory, Victoria
